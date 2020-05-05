George A. Fischer, 82, of Butler passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side at Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice. He fought a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's.
George was born Sept. 27, 1937, in Allison Park, and was the son of the late Anthony G. and Theresa A. Wittman Fischer.
George was a hard-working man, working hard all of his life. He was a self-employed concrete contractor for many years, handling tons of concrete hauled by J. J. Kennedy, Inc., in Zelienople, with his niece, Bertha (Bert) Barkley. They were both highly praised for their work. Before that, he was in construction, building houses and garages.
George's hardworking hands are now at rest.
He was a member of St. Fidelis Catholic Church in Meridian.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.
George was a former member of the Harmony Moose Lodge and looked forward to going every week with his nieces, nephews and their children. He enjoyed the game of bean bags there.
George was a friendly person, who liked to be out and about and engaging in conversation with anyone who would listen, mostly making them laugh. He loved little children and entertaining them.
He enjoyed traveling to many places, from Florida to California, with his daughter Maria and his nieces, Betty (Betzie) Fischer and Bertha (Bert) Barkley.
George is survived by his wife, Betty Leitem Fischer, whom he married in April 1965, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Butler; two daughters, Maria (Gary Jr. "Rusty") Stirling and Lisa (Steve) Shimko, both of Butler; and many nieces, nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Muffy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony J. (Lillian) Fischer and Richard C. Fischer; his sister, Caroline (Al) Kolesar; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Margaret Leitem; a sister-in-law, Donna Desmond; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Leitem.
We would like to give a special thank you to his nieces, Jane Polochak, Betty (Betzie) Fischer and Bertha (Bert) Barkley, and especially his great-niece, Michelle Elias, who spent a lot of time caring for George; and his great-great-nephew, Connor Elias, who loved to visit him.
A special thank you to all the hardworking and dedicated staff at Paramount and his two special angels from Good Samaritan, Trudy Scarborough and Jenn McConahy.
FISCHER - Due to COVID-19, all services will be private for George A. Fischer, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Military honors will be provided, following the private service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
He will be laid to rest at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Butler.
George will be taken to his final resting place in the back of his 1997 dump truck with his nephew, Michael Fischer, driving the truck. He will be escorted by a J. J. Kennedy cement mixer driven by his nephew, John Rader.
A public Mass will be held at a later date. All family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in George's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Road, Suite 100, Valencia, PA 16059.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.