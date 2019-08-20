George A. Martsolf, 79, of Butler passed away on Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 4, 1940, in Butler, he was a son of the late Francis and Laura Harbison Martsolf.
He was retired from the 2nd Aisle North Processing at Butler Armco, following 30 years of service.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Graham Martsolf, whom he married June 18, 1966; two sisters, Geraldine (Floyd) Heemer of Butler, and Lucille Martsolf of Charleston, W.Va.; a brother, Dale (Betty) Martsolf of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Norman and Guy Martsolf; and his sister, Wilda Groves.
MARTSOLF - Friends of George A. Martsolf, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019