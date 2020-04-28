Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George B. Steere. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 856 Evans City Road Renfrew , PA 16053 (724)-486-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

George B. Steere, 94, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, while under the care of the VA Medical Center in Butler.

Born Oct. 10, 1925, in Oakland, Calif., he was the son of the late Joseph Burr Steere and Josephine Kosel Steere.

As a child, his family lived for 10 years on Alcatraz Island while his father was a prison guard. He was a graduate of Galileo High School in San Francisco, Calif., and later attended Villanova College, where he served as an ROTC instructor.

George was a 25-year U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Later, he was employed at Steere Real Estate and Insurance, Armco, Sportsman's Supply and Lowe's.

He was a member of the VFW, Disabled Veterans and the American Legion Post 117, where he served as the post commander. George was also a member of the Butler Hunting and Fishing Club.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling and reading.

He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

George leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Gail L. Walchesky and her husband, John, Robert Burr Steere and his wife, Patricia, and Kathy I. Steere Vargo and her husband, Joseph, all of Butler; his six grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; his two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norene M. Steere, whom he married on June 19, 1948; his daughter, Martha Steere; and his sister, Ursala Chapman.

STEERE - Due to the current public health concerns, services are private for George B. Steere, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the veterans and staff for the veteran's farewell service, given in honor of George upon leaving the VA Medical Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







George B. Steere, 94, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, while under the care of the VA Medical Center in Butler.Born Oct. 10, 1925, in Oakland, Calif., he was the son of the late Joseph Burr Steere and Josephine Kosel Steere.As a child, his family lived for 10 years on Alcatraz Island while his father was a prison guard. He was a graduate of Galileo High School in San Francisco, Calif., and later attended Villanova College, where he served as an ROTC instructor.George was a 25-year U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.Later, he was employed at Steere Real Estate and Insurance, Armco, Sportsman's Supply and Lowe's.He was a member of the VFW, Disabled Veterans and the American Legion Post 117, where he served as the post commander. George was also a member of the Butler Hunting and Fishing Club.He enjoyed fishing, traveling and reading.He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.George leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Gail L. Walchesky and her husband, John, Robert Burr Steere and his wife, Patricia, and Kathy I. Steere Vargo and her husband, Joseph, all of Butler; his six grandchildren; his 12 great-grandchildren; his two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Norene M. Steere, whom he married on June 19, 1948; his daughter, Martha Steere; and his sister, Ursala Chapman.STEERE - Due to the current public health concerns, services are private for George B. Steere, who died Saturday, April 25, 2020.A public memorial service will be held at a later date.The family wishes to express their appreciation to the veterans and staff for the veteran's farewell service, given in honor of George upon leaving the VA Medical Center.Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close