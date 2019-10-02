George Brady Emerick Sr., 77, of Butler passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.
Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Ray Walker and Kathryn Lucille Placer Walker and Robert Emerick.
George worked as a welder for Pullman Standard.
He was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building model cars and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving children, Theresa (James) Elder of Butler, Darla (Gary) Sue Hougg of Kittanning, Lee Ann (Dean) Fain of Petersburg, Ohio, Kathy (Robert) Marks of Russellton, and George B. Emerick Jr. of Butler; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Mock of Butler, and Betty Weitzel of Butler; his brother, Robert Emerick of Virginia; his stepbrothers, Allen and David Emerick; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Parker Emerick; his son, Douglas Leroy Emerick; his grandsons, Robert Joseph Marks Jr. and Gary Thomas Hougg Jr.; and his brothers, Ronald Emerick and Kenneth Emerick.
EMERICK - A graveside service for George Brady Emerick Sr., who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Brownsdale Cemetery with the Rev. John Gerber of Cabot United Methodist Church officiating.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019