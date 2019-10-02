Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Graveside service 10:30 AM Brownsdale Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

George Brady Emerick Sr., 77, of Butler passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.

Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Ray Walker and Kathryn Lucille Placer Walker and Robert Emerick.

George worked as a welder for Pullman Standard.

He was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building model cars and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving children, Theresa (James) Elder of Butler, Darla (Gary) Sue Hougg of Kittanning, Lee Ann (Dean) Fain of Petersburg, Ohio, Kathy (Robert) Marks of Russellton, and George B. Emerick Jr. of Butler; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Mock of Butler, and Betty Weitzel of Butler; his brother, Robert Emerick of Virginia; his stepbrothers, Allen and David Emerick; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Parker Emerick; his son, Douglas Leroy Emerick; his grandsons, Robert Joseph Marks Jr. and Gary Thomas Hougg Jr.; and his brothers, Ronald Emerick and Kenneth Emerick.

EMERICK - A graveside service for George Brady Emerick Sr., who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Brownsdale Cemetery with the Rev. John Gerber of Cabot United Methodist Church officiating.

Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .

Please visit



George Brady Emerick Sr., 77, of Butler passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home.Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Butler County, he was the son of the late Ray Walker and Kathryn Lucille Placer Walker and Robert Emerick.George worked as a welder for Pullman Standard.He was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building model cars and spending time with his family.Surviving are his loving children, Theresa (James) Elder of Butler, Darla (Gary) Sue Hougg of Kittanning, Lee Ann (Dean) Fain of Petersburg, Ohio, Kathy (Robert) Marks of Russellton, and George B. Emerick Jr. of Butler; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Joyce Mock of Butler, and Betty Weitzel of Butler; his brother, Robert Emerick of Virginia; his stepbrothers, Allen and David Emerick; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Parker Emerick; his son, Douglas Leroy Emerick; his grandsons, Robert Joseph Marks Jr. and Gary Thomas Hougg Jr.; and his brothers, Ronald Emerick and Kenneth Emerick.EMERICK - A graveside service for George Brady Emerick Sr., who died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Brownsdale Cemetery with the Rev. John Gerber of Cabot United Methodist Church officiating.Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the .Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.