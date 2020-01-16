George C. Measel, 70, of Middle Lancaster Township passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Butler Eagle.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020