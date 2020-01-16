Butler Eagle

George C. Measel

Service Information
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA
16063
(724)-452-8005
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
557 Perry Highway
Harmony, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
557 Perry Highway
Harmony, PA
View Map
Obituary
George C. Measel, 70, of Middle Lancaster Township passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, 557 Perry Highway, Harmony.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the Butler Eagle.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020
