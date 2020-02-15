George D. Patrick, 55, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 22, 1964, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of George Patrick and the late Joan Karen Mazurek.
George was employed for 22 years as a plant manager at Marburger Farm Dairy.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly M. Wilson Patrick, whom he married Dec. 15, 1983; his father, George Patrick of Bakerstown; his daughter-in-law, Koryn Noah-Patrick of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Ellison Poe-Benjamin and Pippa Wild Noah-Patrick of Pittsburgh; one sister, Melynda Smith and her husband, David, of Chicora; and one brother, Michael Mazurek, of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Patrick, who passed away Nov. 5, 2015; one grandson, Ozias Twain "Ozzie" Noah-Patrick, who passed away Dec. 5, 2013; his stepfather, Edward Mazurek Jr.; and two sisters, Deborah Lynn Patrick and Crystal Patrick.
PATRICK - Friends of George D. Patrick, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Friends will also be received from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 365 Sawmill Run Road, Butler.
The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will take place in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020