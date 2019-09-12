George Daniel Lunn, 54, of Volant passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born March 13, 1965, in Ellwood City, to George C. Lunn and Barbara L. (DeGrange) Lunn.
He graduated from Laurel High School in 1983.
George was an electrician at Pine Instruments located in Grove City.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.
George is survived by his parents of Portersville; his sister, Tina M. (Doug) Bell of Slippery Rock; a brother, William J. (Brandy) Lunn of Ellwood City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
LUNN - A memorial service for George Daniel Lunn, who died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, when family and friends will gather at Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department (Lawrence County), 149 Fireball Road, New Castle.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019