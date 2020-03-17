Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Deal. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George E. Deal, 97, of Butler passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

He was born April 10, 1922, in West Sunbury, and was the son of the late George S. Deal and Violet Mae (Thompson) Deal.

George was a veteran of World War II and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked in the maintenance department for Armco for over 33 years.

He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons, G. Thomas (Diane) Deal of Ford City, and Samuel Deal of Butler; one daughter, Pamela (Robert) Hesselgesser of Slippery Rock; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Shook of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna G. (Groves) Deal, whom he married on Jan. 2, 1947; his son, David Deal; a daughter, Brenda Hall; five brothers, Lester, Robert, Richard, Jerry and Clifford; and three sisters, Betty Campbell, Peggy Reed and Patty Hoover.

DEAL - Friends of George E. Deal, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeffrey Lynn officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 117, Butler, American Post 778, Lyndora, and the VFW Post 249 of Butler following the memorial service at the funeral home.

A private burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Memorials are suggested to the Crossroads Baptist Church, 302 Harmony Road, Slippery Rock, PA 16057.

