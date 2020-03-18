Butler Eagle

George E. Deal

Guest Book
  • "Sherry and family, Our sympathies to you for the loss of..."
    - Edyie Potts & Verna Vargo
  • "Dearest Uncle George. I am sad that I didn't get that last..."
    - Valerie Deal
  • "So sorry for your loss. God bless the family."
    - Ron & Debby Heilman
  • "Uncle George was such a great man/uncle!! I regret as well..."
    - Barbara Houston
Service Information
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-3706
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Obituary
Visitation for George E. Deal, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
The visitation times will be subject to limited visitation based on the state and federal guidelines regarding no more than 10 people at a gathering and maintaining social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funeral service on Thursday will be reserved for the immediate family only.
The staff at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home is asking to please be with Mr. Deal's Family in prayer and reach out to them via a telephone call, email, text or card.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020
