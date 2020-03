Visitation for George E. Deal, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.The visitation times will be subject to limited visitation based on the state and federal guidelines regarding no more than 10 people at a gathering and maintaining social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The funeral service on Thursday will be reserved for the immediate family only.The staff at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home is asking to please be with Mr. Deal's Family in prayer and reach out to them via a telephone call, email, text or card.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com