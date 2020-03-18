Visitation for George E. Deal, who died Saturday, March 14, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
The visitation times will be subject to limited visitation based on the state and federal guidelines regarding no more than 10 people at a gathering and maintaining social distancing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funeral service on Thursday will be reserved for the immediate family only.
The staff at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home is asking to please be with Mr. Deal's Family in prayer and reach out to them via a telephone call, email, text or card.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020