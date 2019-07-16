Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. "Cubby" France. View Sign Service Information Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 (724)-295-4500 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Redmond Funeral Home Inc 524 High St Freeport , PA 16229-1222 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George E. "Cubby" France, 88, of Cabot passed away peacefully on Monday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Cubby was formerly of New Kensington.

Cubby was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in New Kensington, and was a son of the late Mildred and George France.

Cubby was a 1949 graduate of Ken High and attended Michigan State on a football scholarship, majoring in education.

Because of the death of his grandfather who raised him, Cubby had to quit his studies at Michigan State to come home and get a job to help support his family.

In high school, Cubby was a four-year letterman on the football and baseball teams. He was a three-year starter as quarterback and a four-year starter as a shortstop. His football team was undefeated in 1946 and 1947 and they won back-to-back WPIAL championships. Cubby was a member of the Alle-Kiski Hall of Fame.

He was employed at the Freeport Area School District for 33 years. Cubby worked as an industrial arts teacher, assistant principle and a guidance counselor. He coached both football and baseball at the high school. He retired in 1993.

Cubby is survived by his wife of 22 years, Martha L. (Dougherty) France.

He is also survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kathy France of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dr. James and Vicki France of Irwin; and his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cubby was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia (Voyten) France; and a sister, Patty Brokaw.

FRANCE - Family and friends of George E. "Cubby" France, who died Monday, July 15, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating.

Burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

