George E. Lindner Jr., 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born May 18, 1933 in Bauerstown, Pa., he was the son of the late George E. Lindner Sr. and Mildred McElheny Lindner, and he was the brother of the late Robert Lindner.
George proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He once brought his army memorabilia to a Pittsburgh Hidden Treasures show.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry Township, and was employed at Johns-Manville and B&Z, while also working on the family farm.
In his free time, he enjoyed reading, gardening (especially cacti) and tinkering around the house and on the farm.
George loved car cruising with his '66 Ford Pickup, and he once had a role in the 2011 movie "Super 8" with his truck. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
George leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years, Carol A. Bosancic Lindner, whom he married on Nov. 15, 1958; his son, George Earnest "Earnie" Lindner III of Cranberry Township; his daughter, Robin (Gary) Hay of Economy Borough; his grandchildren, David (Sara) Hay of Mars, and Angela Hay of McCandless Township; his great-grandchildren, Landon and Lucas Hay; and several surviving cousins.
LINDNER - The family of George E. Lindner Jr., who died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Township.
A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church, 8070 Rowan Road, Cranberry Township, with Pastor Amy Michelson officiating, and Pastor Ronald A. Brown, presiding.
He will be laid to rest at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in George's honor to the Cranberry Township Public Library, 2525 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019