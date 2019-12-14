Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. McKivigan. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

George E. McKivigan, 93, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Butler passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Parkside Village in Westerville, Ohio.

Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Butler, he was a son of the late George E. McKivigan Sr. and Mary Alice (Maitland) McKivigan.

He was a resident of Butler for 33 years before moving to Kent, Ohio, in 1958, and then moved to Westerville, Ohio.

George was a retired self-employed financial planner.

He was a member of the Amateur Radio Club, the Wally Byam Club and the Westerville Senior Center.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed birdwatching and traveling with his wife, Amelia, in "The Gypsy," which was their Airstream trailer.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps and served during World War II in various locations in the South Pacific.

Surviving are his four children, Beverlee Sabetta of Westerville, Ohio, James McKivigan of Las Vegas, Nev., Brian McKivigan of Akron, Ohio, and Lisa McKivigan of Mogadore, Ohio; one grandson, Dean (Tracy) Sabetta; one granddaughter, Kelly Wolcott; one great-granddaughter, Madison Sabetta; one brother, David L. McKivigan of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Amelia C. (Stock) McKivigan; three brothers, Robert, Jack and Larry; and two sisters, Janetta and Janice.

MCKIVIGAN - Friends of George E. McKivigan, who died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.

Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







