George E. Nist, 84, of Mars passed away on Monday evening, April 20, 2020, at his home.
Born Oct. 18, 1935, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Bertha Conley.
George had worked for Gulf Oil Corp. in Harmarville. He also had been a heavy-equipment operator and most recently was an associate broker for David King at McLean Realty.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana Saulsbury and her husband, David, of Lady Lake, Fla.; a son, William E. Nist of Baltimore, Md.; his grandchildren, Taylor Saulsbury of Orlando, Fla., and Ryan Saulsbury of Lady Lake, Fla.; and his former wife, Patricia Nist of Mars.
NIST - Arrangements are private for George E. Nist, who died Monday, April 20, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020