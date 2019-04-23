George Emmett Moore, 62, of Parker passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening in the emergency room of UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Born Jan. 22, 1957, in Cambridge, Ohio, he was the son of the late Emmett and Lillian Moore.
He was a truck driver for Dutch Maid of Willard, Ohio, and a former dairy farmer in Ohio.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pati Jo Moore, whom he married on July 11, 2005; his children, Amanda (Amber) Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Adam (Lindsay) Moore of Malaga, Ohio, Joseph Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Heidi (Chris) Snyder of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Daniel (Cassandra) Moore of Bethesda, Ohio, and Paige Cumberland of Lancaster, Pa.; six grandchildren Elyze, Lola, Etta, Clayton, Trenton and Reina; his siblings, James (Nancy) Moore of Hurricane, Utah, John Moore of Farrell, Pa., Florence Moore of Marinette, Wis., and David Moore of Sandy Valley, Nev.; his in-laws, William and Michele Shera of Sandy Lake; and his sister-in-law, Jessica Shera of Florida.
MOORE - Visitation for George Emmett Moore, who died Saturday, April 20, 2019, will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville officiating.
Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.
For more information, to leave a tribute, or to contribute to final expenses, please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019