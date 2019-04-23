Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Emmett Moore. View Sign Service Information Edward L Raisley Funeral Home 387 Main St. Prospect , PA 16052 (724)-865-2442 Send Flowers Obituary

George Emmett Moore, 62, of Parker passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening in the emergency room of UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Born Jan. 22, 1957, in Cambridge, Ohio, he was the son of the late Emmett and Lillian Moore.

He was a truck driver for Dutch Maid of Willard, Ohio, and a former dairy farmer in Ohio.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pati Jo Moore, whom he married on July 11, 2005; his children, Amanda (Amber) Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Adam (Lindsay) Moore of Malaga, Ohio, Joseph Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Heidi (Chris) Snyder of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Daniel (Cassandra) Moore of Bethesda, Ohio, and Paige Cumberland of Lancaster, Pa.; six grandchildren Elyze, Lola, Etta, Clayton, Trenton and Reina; his siblings, James (Nancy) Moore of Hurricane, Utah, John Moore of Farrell, Pa., Florence Moore of Marinette, Wis., and David Moore of Sandy Valley, Nev.; his in-laws, William and Michele Shera of Sandy Lake; and his sister-in-law, Jessica Shera of Florida.

MOORE - Visitation for George Emmett Moore, who died Saturday, April 20, 2019, will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville officiating.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.

For more information, to leave a tribute, or to contribute to final expenses, please go to



George Emmett Moore, 62, of Parker passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening in the emergency room of UPMC Northwest Hospital.Born Jan. 22, 1957, in Cambridge, Ohio, he was the son of the late Emmett and Lillian Moore.He was a truck driver for Dutch Maid of Willard, Ohio, and a former dairy farmer in Ohio.He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.He is survived by his loving wife, Pati Jo Moore, whom he married on July 11, 2005; his children, Amanda (Amber) Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Adam (Lindsay) Moore of Malaga, Ohio, Joseph Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Heidi (Chris) Snyder of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Daniel (Cassandra) Moore of Bethesda, Ohio, and Paige Cumberland of Lancaster, Pa.; six grandchildren Elyze, Lola, Etta, Clayton, Trenton and Reina; his siblings, James (Nancy) Moore of Hurricane, Utah, John Moore of Farrell, Pa., Florence Moore of Marinette, Wis., and David Moore of Sandy Valley, Nev.; his in-laws, William and Michele Shera of Sandy Lake; and his sister-in-law, Jessica Shera of Florida.MOORE - Visitation for George Emmett Moore, who died Saturday, April 20, 2019, will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Dana Opp, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Portersville officiating.Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Prospect.For more information, to leave a tribute, or to contribute to final expenses, please go to www.raisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close