George Eugene "Gene" Rader
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Eugene "Gene" Rader passed away peacefully in the care and company of his close friend and niece, Cherie Rader, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews
Gene was born on Sept. 13, 1924, and was a lifelong resident of Zelienople.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific Theater of Operations.
Gene retired from Crucible Steel Midland Works after 32 years of service.
He was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Zelienople, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years within the community.
He held many memberships over the years, including being a life member of American Legion Post 474, a life member of Harmony Moose Lodge 957, a 70-year member of the VFW, a life member of the Conneaut Lake Social Club, a life member of the Pymatuning Sportsmen's Club, and a member of the Hungarian Social Club.
Gene was also an avid hunter, fisherman and traveler. He will be fondly remembered for making homemade wine and always being there for a friend in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margret; his parents, Daniel and Amanda Rader; his brother, John; and his sisters, Arlene Allen, Ethel Hannah and Doris Murray.
RADER - Friends of George Eugene "Gene" Rader, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Full military honors will be held after the service at the funeral home.
Gene will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved