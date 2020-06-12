George Eugene "Gene" Rader passed away peacefully in the care and company of his close friend and niece, Cherie Rader, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews
Gene was born on Sept. 13, 1924, and was a lifelong resident of Zelienople.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific Theater of Operations.
Gene retired from Crucible Steel Midland Works after 32 years of service.
He was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Zelienople, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 35 years within the community.
He held many memberships over the years, including being a life member of American Legion Post 474, a life member of Harmony Moose Lodge 957, a 70-year member of the VFW, a life member of the Conneaut Lake Social Club, a life member of the Pymatuning Sportsmen's Club, and a member of the Hungarian Social Club.
Gene was also an avid hunter, fisherman and traveler. He will be fondly remembered for making homemade wine and always being there for a friend in need.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margret; his parents, Daniel and Amanda Rader; his brother, John; and his sisters, Arlene Allen, Ethel Hannah and Doris Murray.
RADER - Friends of George Eugene "Gene" Rader, who died Thursday, June 11, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Full military honors will be held after the service at the funeral home.
Gene will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.