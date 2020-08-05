1/1
George H. Bonnett Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Bonnett Sr., 79, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following an extended illness.

He was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Butler, and was the son of the late Ralph and Nellie (Hoy) Bonnett.

He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, who had served in Vietnam aboard a riverine craft.

George was a life member of VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 779, and the Disabled American Veterans.

He was a member of the Reformed Church of God.

George was a chef at the Orchard in Butler.

Surviving are his two sons, George H. (Helena) Bonnett Jr. of California, and Lance P. (Joy) Bonnett of Pittsburgh; his daughter, Chantelle (Mark) Templeton of Summerville, S.C.; a sister, Margaret Welty of Ohio; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and his companion and best friend of many years, Linda J. Ochs of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine (Patten) Bonnett, and his second wife, Barbara (Miller) Bonnett.

BONNETT - Military honors for George H. Bonnett Sr., who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved