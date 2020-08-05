George H. Bonnett Sr., 79, of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot following an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 29, 1940, in Butler, and was the son of the late Ralph and Nellie (Hoy) Bonnett.
He was a retired U.S. Navy veteran, who had served in Vietnam aboard a riverine craft.
George was a life member of VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 779, and the Disabled American Veterans
.
He was a member of the Reformed Church of God.
George was a chef at the Orchard in Butler.
Surviving are his two sons, George H. (Helena) Bonnett Jr. of California, and Lance P. (Joy) Bonnett of Pittsburgh; his daughter, Chantelle (Mark) Templeton of Summerville, S.C.; a sister, Margaret Welty of Ohio; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and his companion and best friend of many years, Linda J. Ochs of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine (Patten) Bonnett, and his second wife, Barbara (Miller) Bonnett.
BONNETT - Military honors for George H. Bonnett Sr., who died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
.