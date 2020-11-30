1/1
George H. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George H. Smith, 67, of Butler, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on June 16, 1953 in Butler, he was the son of the late Jesse and Dorothy (Noal) Smith.

George served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged in 1974.

He worked in agriculture products for most of his career, having spent more than two decades with Agway and Best Feeds.

He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers.

George was the beloved husband of Pat (Hanford) Smith for almost 44 years; father of Lynette (Christopher) Cyphert, Mallory (Jonathan) Markloff, and Travis Smith; brother of Daniel Smith, Gary Smith, and Kimberly Bosko; grandfather of Austin, Bailey, Caleb, Addalyn, Grace, and Samuel.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings Donna Thompson, Kenneth, Michael, Jeffery, and Timothy Smith.

Smith - All services will be held privately for George H. Smith, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved