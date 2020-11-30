George H. Smith, 67, of Butler, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on June 16, 1953 in Butler, he was the son of the late Jesse and Dorothy (Noal) Smith.
George served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged in 1974.
He worked in agriculture products for most of his career, having spent more than two decades with Agway and Best Feeds.
He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers.
George was the beloved husband of Pat (Hanford) Smith for almost 44 years; father of Lynette (Christopher) Cyphert, Mallory (Jonathan) Markloff, and Travis Smith; brother of Daniel Smith, Gary Smith, and Kimberly Bosko; grandfather of Austin, Bailey, Caleb, Addalyn, Grace, and Samuel.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his siblings Donna Thompson, Kenneth, Michael, Jeffery, and Timothy Smith.
Smith - All services will be held privately for George H. Smith, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
