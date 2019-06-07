George J. Ray, 80, of Greenville, formerly of Cranberry Township, passed away on Wednesday while under the care of St. Paul's Senior Living Community.
Born Aug. 21, 1938, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late George J. Manculich and Roberta Thomas.
George proudly served in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years, serving a tour in Vietnam. He was awarded numerous commendations for his service. During that time, he traveled around the globe twice.
He enjoyed traveling across the country with his 5th wheel camper.
He was a member of the Zelienople American Legion Post 474 and a member of the Cranberry Elks Lodge 2249.
Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Sonia Harenski Ray, whom he married on Nov. 27, 1965; his daughter, Lisa Wright of Greenville; his son, Carl Ray and his wife, Lynne, of Butler; three grandchildren, George Bisceglia, and Mitchel Ray and Celia Ray; a great-grandson, Ethan Bisceglia; six siblings, Joeann Rising and her husband, James, Charlene Kuechler, Carl Solomon, Sandra Maddock, Robert Solomon and his wife, Maryann Solomon, and Susan Solomon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Dickey.
RAY - Friends of George J. Ray, who died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
A celebration of life service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon as celebrant.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in George's honor to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Drive, Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 7, 2019