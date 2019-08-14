George John Phillips Jr., 83, of Cowpens, S.C., formerly of Lawrenceville, Pa., passed away on Friday.
He was born March 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late George John and Catherine (Chavrak) Phillips.
George was a joyful, kind and loving man. For decades, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and his longtime Pittsburgh buddies.
After retiring, George and his wife, Joyce, moved to South Carolina. Although George could no longer hunt and fish, he enjoyed cooking, bingo and laughter.
Special thanks to Denzel Hammonds for the care, love and respect he gave to George as a man, a friend and a father figure.
He is survived by his son, Michael Phillips; his daughter, Michele Phillips; his sister, Margaret "Margie" Cavlovich; his grandson, Mark Phillips Jr.; a granddaughter, Chantel Nicole "Nickie" Phillips; and many nieces, nephews, stepchildren and extended family.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his son, Mark; and his daughter, Elaine.
PHILLIPS - Friends of George John Phillips Jr., who died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019