Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Memorial service 12:00 AM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler. , PA Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Community Alliance Church 800 Mercer Road Butler , PA

George Kennedy Kerr Sr., 89, of Butler departed peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. His last week was spent in the loving care of the hospice program at the VA Butler Health Care Community Living Center.

He was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Butler, and was the son of the late Merrill Eugene and Helen McDonald Kerr.

He graduated from Butler High School in 1948, and went on to become a much loved family man and business entrepreneur. After his service in the U.S. Army, he returned to Butler and worked for his uncle, R.W. McDonald, during the day, and spent his evenings installing TV antennas on rooftops. The companies he went on to found included a group of appliance/TV and furniture locations known as Kerr's Furniture Showrooms, several cable TV systems in towns across Pennsylvania, mobile home sales centers and car dealerships.

He served on the board of directors of PNC Bank, Butler Memorial Hospital, the Chamber of Commerce, along with several other boards. He was the recipient of a number of business awards and was likewise featured in regional media for his Christian business approach.

He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Tootie Shelton, 69 years ago. The only specific instructions he left regarding this obituary was that it was to declare that his highest achievement was his marriage to his wife and the raising of three Christian sons.

He was a church trustee at the Butler Baptist Temple and taught Sunday school there, along with teaching at the First Baptist Church and Community Alliance Church.

He treasured his time with his family, hunting on his farm in central Pennsylvania and summers at his cottage on Chautauqua Lake, N.Y.

He was also a U.S. Army veteran and is most grateful for the superior care he received through the VA Health System in Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Tootie Shelton Kerr, whom he married Sept. 22, 1950; one son, George (Cathy) Kerr Jr. of Bemus Point, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Dayne Thomas Kerr, Noelle (Jeremy) Moore, Neilly (Rob) Chevalier, Rebecca (Mike) Lopuchovsky, Jocelyn (Lucas) Wolfe, Courtney (Grant) Fleming, Madison (Richard) Kerr Dobbins and George Kerr III; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Thomas Alan Kerr M.D. and Roger Neil Kerr; a grandson, Mathew Thomas Kerr; and his brother, Eugene Merrill Kerr.

KERR - Friends of George K. Kerr Sr., who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.

A memorial service will be held at noon in the church sanctuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, PA 16001, or Nallathambi Educational & Health Foundation, P.O. Box 909, Butler, PA 16003.

Online condolences can be given at







