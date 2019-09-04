Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George L. Abbott passed away peacefully on Aug. 25 in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his devoted daughters, son-in-law, and his beloved dog, Sporty, by his side.

He is survived by his daughters, Ann Marie (Rico) Francisco and Peggy Abbott, both of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his companion of 30-plus years, Mary Fullerton of Sarver; and his son, George I. (Kristi) Abbott of Erie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Abbott, and his sister, Joan Montgomery, all of Butler.

George was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in Butler, and attended Buttercup Elementary and Butler High School. He received a B.S. from Slippery Rock University and a master's degree from Edinboro State.

He served our country by enlisting in the U.S. Army.

He began his teaching career at Thorn Hill Correctional Center for Boys in Warrendale. After moving to Erie in 1962, he taught sixth grade at Brookside Elementary. From there, he went on to teach seventh-grade social studies and coached baseball at Harborcreek for many years. He also taught evening classes at Penn State Behrend for 10 years.

He was an outstanding athlete and sports enthusiast. His knowledge of games and the players was so vast we often referred to Dad as "Google-Sports."

He played short field in the City Rec Slow Pitch League for more than 25 years and was inducted into the Erie Big Ball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Dad had a quick sense of humor, loved his family and friends, golf, hunting, music, the Pirates and the Steelers.

He was an avid record collector and went on weekly "treasure hunts," always adding to his collection. He loved to travel the country and said, "I am never happier than when I am behind the wheel of a car."

You'll forever be in our hearts. Happy Birthday Dad.

"Takin' it Easy"

ABBOTT - In honor of his wishes, there will be no funeral services for George L. Abbott, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.







