George L. Williams Jr., 92, of Butler, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Feb. 12, 1928, in Johnstown, he was the son of George L. Williams Sr. and Mary L. Phillips Williams.
He worked as a first helper in the melt shop at Armco, retiring in 1990. He was co-founder of Sportsman's Supply Co. with his brother Owen, owner of the Williams Trailer Court and Williams Asphalt Paving.
He attended the Middlesex Presbyterian Church.
He was a veteran of World War II and served in Germany during Korea.
He enjoyed playing the harmonica, playing cards, fishing and hunting.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth A. Shaffer Williams, whom he married Aug. 26, 1973; his son, Roger Williams of Miami, Fla.; two daughters, Melanie (Brad) Dietrich of Butler, and Georgetta Williams of New Kensington; two stepdaughters, Robin (Terry) Batykefer of Butler, and Debbie (Dave) Schuster of Marion, Ohio; his sister, Linda Christopher and her three sons, JC, Chad and Jeff, of Butler; 12 grandchildren, Greg Holder, Matthew (Megan) Kennedy, Kelly (Nathan) Johnston, Carly Williams, Justin Williams, Madeleine Dietrich, Lily Dietrich, Melissa (Kevin) Hill, and her three children, Aly, Jordyn and Ryker, Ryan Batykefer, Tara Batykefer, Brianna Batykefer and Katie (Ben) Driver; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Christopher Williams; one daughter, Shelly Holder; two brothers, Owen Williams and Leroy Williams; and his brother-in-law, James Christopher.
The family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice and the staff at the Butler VA, for the good care he received, the members of the Middlesex Presbyterian Church, for their prayers, the McDonald's crew, and the Rev. Kevin Bowen.
WILLIAMS - Friends of George L. Williams Jr., who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kevin Bowen officiating.
Private interment will be held at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
.