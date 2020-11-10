George L. Zacherl, 84, of Saxonburg passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born March 14, 1936, in Curtisville, he was the son of John Zacherl and Anna Lasick Zacherl.
After finishing his enlistment in the U.S. Army during the late 1950s and early 1960s, George was a proud union carpenter, working for over 40 years. He worked most of his career for Easley & Rivers, retiring in 1997, to spend more time with his family and grandchildren.
Over the years, George enjoyed woodworking, camping and mowing the grass on his John Deere tractor. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and dog sitting.
George was a member of the former St. Victor's Church in Bairdford. He was best known for working the weekly bingo game for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Edgington Zacherl, whom he married Aug. 11, 1956; two sons, George J. (Tina) Zacherl of Cabot, and Gary (Melissa) Zacherl of Butler; four brothers, Edward (Eileen) Zacherl of Saxonburg, Leroy (Mary) Zacherl of Saxonburg, Walter (Sandra) Zacherl of Butler, and James (Chris) Zacherl of Allison Park; two sisters, Jackie (Steve) Huff of Butler, and Linda (Dan) Harigan of Valencia; four grandchildren, Courtney (Sam Ashton), Joel (Kristen Chabalie), Seth and Lily; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Zacherl; his mother, Anna Lasick Zacherl; and his brothers, Frank Zacherl and Charles Zacherl.
ZACHERL - Friends of George L. Zacherl, who died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford.
Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.