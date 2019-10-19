George M. Davis Sr. of Valencia passed away and entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. He was a loving husband and father.
George was born on Dec. 1, 1933, in Pittsburgh, to John Joseph Davis and Mary Elizabeth Leix Davis.
He was married for 48 years to Margaret Zewe Davis, who died in March 2019. Together, they raised two sons, George Jr. and Charles; and two daughters, Laura and Lynn.
He was a devout Catholic, who was a hardworking carpenter, served his country in the Korean War, was soft-spoken and loved everything there was to love about dahlias.
He is survived by his four children, their spouses, Joe, Pete and Lisa; and one grandchild, Hadley.
DAVIS - Funeral services for George M. Davis Sr., who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, will be held in the spring of 2020, along with services for his wife, Margaret.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019