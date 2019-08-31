Butler Eagle

George Prokopchak

  • "Dear Connie & families; May we express our deepest sympathy..."
    - Michael & Dee Dee Newcaster
George Prokopchak, 89, of Renfrew passed away on Thursday at home with his family.
George was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He worked at Armco Steel for 43 years, and was a member of St. Fidelis Catholic Church, American Legion Post 778 and Elks Lodge 170.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Connie Prokopchak; three children, Perrian (Edward) Upton, Lauren (Paul) Casolo and Kenn (Lisa) Prokopchak; and one granddaughter, Samantha Casolo.
PROKOPCHAK - Arrangements are private for George Prokopchak, who died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, and are under the direction of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 31, 2019
