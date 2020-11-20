George R. "Dick" Alworth, 89, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2020.
Dick was born on Aug. 18, 1931, in Eldorado, Butler County. He was the son of the late James and Edith Uber Alworth.
After high school, Dick married Irene Mae "Babe" Stewart on Nov. 5, 1952. She survives and is a resident in Fairview Township.
He served in the Korean conflict from 1952 until 1954, where he earned numerous commendations during his time of service, notably the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He was discharged with the rank of corporal in 1954.
After his military service, he worked and retired from Indspec as a machinist in 1993.
He was a member of the West Freedom United Methodist Church.
Dick was involved with many organizations in the area when his health permitted. He was the former president in the Perry Township VFD, was a board member of the West Freedom Water Authority, as well as a board member of the Concord Cemetery Association. Dick also was a member of New Castle Consistory, Syria Shrine of Pittsburgh, Syria Caravan 14, Parker City-Allegheny Valley Lodge 521, Past Commander of American Legion Post 598 of Parker, and VFW Post 7073 of Parker.
In addition to his wife Irene Mae "Babe" Alworth, he is survived by two daughters, Janice (Brad) Horner of Parker, and Patty (Roy) Alworth of Rimersburg; his two sons, Rod (Karen) Alworth of Parker, and Tom (Michelle) Alworth of Parker; one brother, David (Rhonda) Alworth of Eldorado, Parker; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Irwin; and one brother, William Alworth.
ALWORTH - Friends and family of George R. "Dick" Alworth, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
A private family funeral will follow at 5 p.m.
Interment will take place Monday at Concord Cemetery.
Due to CDC and Department of Health regulations, masks will be enforced, and a 25-person occupancy will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Clarion, Venango Visiting Nurses Association.
