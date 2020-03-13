George T. Morgan, 80, of Manor Township, Lancaster, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Born in Butler, he was the son of the late Melville C. Morgan and Glenna M. (Terwilliger) Morgan.
He was a 1957 graduate of Milton S. Hershey School.
George was the founder/owner of Morgan Towing in Lancaster for the past 54 years.
He was the husband of the late Nancy C. (Wallace) Morgan. They were married for 49 years before her passing.
George was loved and respected by many in the towing industry, the community, his friends and family and all who knew him.
He was a long-term member and board member for the Pennsylvania Towing Association and was dedicated to the industry.
He is survived by a daughter, Sherry Morgan and her companion, Michael S. Sarver and his grandson, Michael M. Sarver, who are continuing his legacy of Morgan Towing.
In addition, George is survived by a brother, Robert Morgan and his wife, Linda, of Arkansas; a sister, Sue (Morgan) Collar and her husband, Gary, of Butler; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
MORGAN - Arrangements for George T. Morgan, who died Thursday, March 5, 2020, are under the direction of Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances can be made in George's memory to International Towing Museum, Survivor's Fund, at https://internationaltowingmuseum.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020