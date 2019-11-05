Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Thomas Adams. View Sign Service Information Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown 5864 Heckert Rd. Bakerstown , PA 15007 (724)-443-1505 Send Flowers Obituary

George Thomas Adams, 92, of Middlesex Township died at home surrounded by family on Nov. 3, 2019.

Born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was raised in Bakerstown, and was the son of the late William M. and Emma (Patch) Adams.

Tom was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, where he served as an elder and deacon.

He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, 33rd Infantry, 45th Mechanized Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron and by trade, was a cement mason and member of Pittsburgh Local 526.

Tom and his wife loved their time in Orange Harbor, Fla., where George was an excellent shuffle board player and loved to swim, being nicknamed "Polar Bear," because he would swim regardless of the temperature.

He was the beloved husband of Marjory A. (Park) Adams; the loving father of Anne (David) McElhatten, Susan Ransom, Joyce (Scott) Simpson and Janet Adams.

He was the brother of Martha Crump, Katherine Hodgdon, and the late Dr. William Adams, Charles Adams and Ralph Adams; the proud grandfather of Melissa and Ashley McElhatten, Joshua Ransom and Stephanie, Laura and Nathan Simpson; and the great-grandfather of Landon, Chase, Isabella, Gage, Kara, Cora, Kelby, Clara and Kenedy.

He is also survived by his "adopted children" and dear friends, Jane and Lloyd Wickett, Brenda and Howard Reelfs, Tammie Dupe, Rose McDonough, Jodi and Marty McKinney, and Judy Wahl.

ADAMS - Services are private for George Thomas Adams, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Arrangements have been made by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, Hosanna Industries, Lighthouse Foundation, or The Blind Association of Butler.

Please offer condolences at







George Thomas Adams, 92, of Middlesex Township died at home surrounded by family on Nov. 3, 2019.Born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was raised in Bakerstown, and was the son of the late William M. and Emma (Patch) Adams.Tom was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, where he served as an elder and deacon.He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army, 33rd Infantry, 45th Mechanized Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron and by trade, was a cement mason and member of Pittsburgh Local 526.Tom and his wife loved their time in Orange Harbor, Fla., where George was an excellent shuffle board player and loved to swim, being nicknamed "Polar Bear," because he would swim regardless of the temperature.He was the beloved husband of Marjory A. (Park) Adams; the loving father of Anne (David) McElhatten, Susan Ransom, Joyce (Scott) Simpson and Janet Adams.He was the brother of Martha Crump, Katherine Hodgdon, and the late Dr. William Adams, Charles Adams and Ralph Adams; the proud grandfather of Melissa and Ashley McElhatten, Joshua Ransom and Stephanie, Laura and Nathan Simpson; and the great-grandfather of Landon, Chase, Isabella, Gage, Kara, Cora, Kelby, Clara and Kenedy.He is also survived by his "adopted children" and dear friends, Jane and Lloyd Wickett, Brenda and Howard Reelfs, Tammie Dupe, Rose McDonough, Jodi and Marty McKinney, and Judy Wahl.ADAMS - Services are private for George Thomas Adams, who died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.Arrangements have been made by Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, Hosanna Industries, Lighthouse Foundation, or The Blind Association of Butler.Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close