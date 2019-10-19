George W. Born, 67, of Middlesex Township passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Born June 8, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Irma (Kraft) Born.
George was vice president of business development and marketing for SMS Millcraft for many of his 45 years in the steel industry.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed boating, deep- sea fishing and relaxing in the Florida sun with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda J. (Fischerkeller) Born; a son, Matthew G. Born; a daughter, Allison J. Born; a brother, William P. Born and his wife, Kathy; and his nieces and nephews, Nick, Ben and Amber Born, Rachel Galloway and Andrew Fritsch.
BORN - The family of George W. Born, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at King Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with George's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019