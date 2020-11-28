George W. Shrader, 91, of Butler passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 17, 1929, in Butler, he was the son of Lyman Moody Shrader and Martha Ellen Welsh Shrader
George was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed hunting, especially with his coon dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Homer A. Shrader; and three sisters, Blanche VanOrd, Audrey Adams and Martha Jane Brosius.
SHRADER - Friends of George W. Shrader, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with services to follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating.
Interment will follow in Thorn Creek Cemetery.
