1/1
George W. Shrader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George W. Shrader, 91, of Butler passed away Nov. 25, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 17, 1929, in Butler, he was the son of Lyman Moody Shrader and Martha Ellen Welsh Shrader
George was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed hunting, especially with his coon dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Homer A. Shrader; and three sisters, Blanche VanOrd, Audrey Adams and Martha Jane Brosius.
SHRADER - Friends of George W. Shrader, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with services to follow at 7:30 p.m. with the Rev. Mary Jo Gould officiating.
Interment will follow in Thorn Creek Cemetery.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved