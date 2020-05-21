George Werner, 87, of Butler, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Grove City Medical Center.
Born Dec. 9, 1932, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Love) Werner.
He retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 12, following 30 years of service.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
George was involved in doing outstanding work on the Korean War Memorial in Diamond Park in Butler. He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Surviving is his wife, Mary (Russo) Werner. They were married on Sept. 6, 1954.
He is also survived by his children, Randal A. (Anne) Werner, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Werner Hall, Christopher E. (Belinda) Werner, Cathleen (Brian) Werner Ferne and Loran (Ronald) Werner Hartman; his brother, William (Monalene) Werner; his grandchildren, Nathan, Brianne, Leah, Emily, Benjamin, Evan, Seth and Morgan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn T. Kiermaier Werner; three brothers; and a sister.
WERNER - A private military service for George Werner, who died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Visiting Nurses Association, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 21, 2020.