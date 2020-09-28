Georgetta M. Burk, 78, of Valencia, Middlesex Township, passed away on Saturday morning, Sept. 26, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in Cranberry Township on May 15, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Miriam Bash Johnston Houston.
A homemaker, Georgetta had been a past president of the Women's Club of Southern Butler County and was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Saxonburg.
Surviving are her husband, Frank C. Burk, whom she married on March 26, 1965; two daughters, Wendy Fancella of Valencia and Debra Zafar (Dr. Zafar Iqbal) of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Amanda, Jasmine, Hannah, Jacob, Mikayla, Danielle and Lauren; a brother, Jim Foster (Louise) of Valencia; a sister, DeEtta Janis of New Castle; her sisters-in-law, Lee Foster of Penn Township and Mary Houston of Boyers; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her foster parents, Wade and Marjorie Foster, who raised her; as well as six brothers and one sister.
Burk - Friends of Georgetta M. Burk, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave. Mars.
Services will follow at 8 p.m.at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park, Butler.
Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road Renfrew, 16053, or to the Women's Club of Southern Butler County, c/o Karin Callithen, 529 Steiner Bridge Road Valencia, 16059.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
