Georgia A. "Becky" Flowers passed away under the care of Grove Manor Nursing Home on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Born in Butler on Sept. 24, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Donald Starr and Esther (Dunmyre) Starr.
Becky married Bob (Posy) Flowers against her parents' wishes after knowing him for only three months. She always said that she married him because he was such a good dancer. They resided in Grove City for most of their married life, and were together for 66 years until his death in 2012.
She was a graduate of Butler High School and in the 1970s began the pursuit of a college degree at Slippery Rock College, now Slippery Rock University. She graduated with a degree in library science and worked for the Grove City Area School District as a library aid and librarian until her retirement.
Becky and Posy traveled extensively in retirement cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the Panama Canal, Alaska and Hawaii and visiting the British Isles and a number of states in the United States.
Golfing was one of Becky's favorite pastimes and she played regularly well into her 80s. She also enjoyed swimming several days a week and walked at least five miles almost every day regardless of the weather. Becky was also an avid bridge player.
It was well known that she had a love of dachshunds and shared her home and her lap with several of them over the years.
Becky was a longtime member of East Main Presbyterian Church.
Becky is survived by her children, Tim Flowers and fiancée Wendy Riddle of Grove City and Robyn Reeher and husband Gene of Portersville; grandchildren, Justin Flowers and wife Kristin of Fayetteville, N.C., Nikita Flowers of Slippery Rock, Alexis Gander and husband Coty of Mercer, and Ian Reeher of Portersville; one great-grandchild, Eli Flowers of Slippery Rock; and a sister, Ruth Richards, Sarver.
In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Donald and James Starr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Manor Nursing Home who cared for Mom with compassion and love for the last three and one-half years.
Flowers - A private family funeral service for Georgia A. "Becky" Flowers, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City, PA 16127 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Entombment will follow in Zelienople Community Cemetery Mausoleum.