Georgia Ann Arturo (aka GG, Georgie), 87, of Butler passed away on Friday at Rosebrook in Sarver.

Georgia was the daughter of the late Emile and Agnes (Dreisbach) Tobbe. She was born Oct. 4, 1931, and was raised on Applegate Lane in Buechel, Ky.

At the age of 16, her family moved to a farm, soon to be known as the "Tobbe Farm," on Manslick Road in Louisville.

She became a longtime member of St. Rita's Church.

Georgia graduated as valedictorian from Fern Creek High School and went on to work as a civilian at Fort Knox, where she met the love of her life, Lou.

After their marriage, the couple moved to Pittsburgh to start their family. There, Georgia volunteered much of her time to her church, school and politics.

Several years later, she moved to Butler, where she spent the last 30-plus years of her life.

Georgia was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. She belonged to the St. Peter Church choir. Her love for music was surpassed only by her love for people; she was a kind soul who always put others ahead of herself.

Georgia is survived by her five children, Kathy Armstrong (Dennis) of Butler, Bob Arturo (Cindy Jo) of Butler, Lawrence Arturo (Zeena) of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., Patty Tierney (Tim) of Mocksville, N.C., and Susan Henshaw (Ron) of Butler.

She also leaves behind one sister, Dorothy Pinotti of Louisville, Ky.; her nine grandchildren, Michael and Rebecca Arturo, Ian, Dakota and Dylan Arturo, Bridgett and April Tierney, Brandon (Mindy) and Cory Henshaw; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved equally and with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis John Arturo, who passed away in 1985; and two brothers, Rudy and Jim Tobbe.

Thanks to all who have been a part of her eternal journey.

ARTURO - Friends of Georgia Ann Arturo, who died Friday, May 31, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.

Private burial will take place at Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to send donations to St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY, 40219, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pittsburgh Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

