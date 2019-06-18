Georgia “Jane” Prady, 86, of Prospect, passed away Saturday morning at home in the arms of her daughter and granddaughter after a long battle with dementia. Born Feb. 6, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Orr) Davidson. Jane worked in the health care field. She began her career at Suburban General Hospital and retired from the offices of Drs. Moyer and Bell in Sewickley after many years. In addition to her work in health care, Jane was a homemaker, devoting her time and love to her husband and family. Her home was always open to anyone and was always filled with laughter, love and joy. She was a member of Connoquenessing United Methodist Church, where she served as a member of the United Methodist Women and the board of trustees. Jane loved to sing, play the piano and whistle. She had a beautiful voice and sang in her church choir. She loved to read fiction books and her Bible. She loved Boston Terriers, especially her dog, Max, and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, boating, fishing, and camping. She will be remembered for her servant heart, her devotion to her husband, her love for her family and friends and her “famous” pickles and applesauce. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Debora) Prady Jr. of McCandless, Jeffrey (Jean Peterson) Prady of Harmony, Kevin (Sarah) Prady of Pine Township and Katherine (Jeffrey Gross) Prady of Meridian; her grandchildren, Megan (Jimmy) Leese, Anissa (Randall) Dailey, Glenn Prady III, Constance Kayla, Chad Prady, Jesse Prady, Krystyna (Jacob) Long, Carleigh (Azeddine) Stoner Boutaieb and Kaitlyn Stoner; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Leese, McKenzie Kayla, and future baby girl Long. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy (John) Sandahl; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Prady Sr., whom she married July 28, 1951, and who passed away Sept. 5, 2015; an infant daughter, Glenda Jane Prady; her great-granddaughter, Julia Leese; and her sister, Louann Cihon. PRADY — Visitation for Georgia “Jane” Prady, who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Connoquenessing United Methodist Church with the Rev. Bonnie Rupp, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the Pinewood Memorial Park, Cranberry Township. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 176, Connoquenessing, PA 16027 or to the Alzheimer’s Association http://act.alz.org/site/TR/LongestDay2019/TheLongestDay?px=7122127&pg=personal&fr_id=11896 Please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute.