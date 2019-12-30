Georgina H. "Geany" Mikolas, 86, of Cabot, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born July 21, 1933, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of Walter Harchuck and Mary Bonitsky Harchuck.
Georgina was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, where she had been a member of the Christian Mothers.
She was an avid reader and was a good cook. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Mikolas, whom she married May 25, 1957; one son, Dr. Kenneth (Victoria) Mikolas of Sarver; two daughters, Diane (Ernest) Bragiel of Freeport and Kathleen (Thomas) Goldscheitter of Cabot; her sister, Irene Makarchuk of Avon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Brandy Molloy, Emily Goldscheitter, Sarah Goldscheitter, Gary Patz, Alexander Mikolas, Andrea Bragiel and Stephanie Bragiel; and two great-grandsons, Carson Molloy and Sawyer Goldscheitter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
MIKOLAS - Friends Georgina H. "Geany" Mikolas, who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 30, 2019