Gerald Bowman
1943 - 2020
Gerald C. Bowman, 77, of Harmony, died peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born June 28, 1943, in Gypsy, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Mildred Bowman.
Gerald served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. While there, he conducted his duty as an armored vehicle repair technician and was a part of his base's baseball and basketball teams.
He was a longtime employee at Penn Power and after many years of dedicated service, he retired from there.
A man of faith, Gerald was an active and supportive member of his community. He was highly involved in the Zelienople-Harmony Athletic Association, American Legion Baseball and the Seneca Valley Baseball Program.
Gerald enjoyed playing golf with friends and coaching and teaching baseball for his sons at every age level. He enjoyed rooting for our Pittsburgh sports teams and watching studio wrestling, which provided him with his pinky, pointer finger, and thumb wave that he was famous for when acknowledging friends.
He is survived by two sons, Kurt W. Bowman of Harmony, and Scott W. Bowman and his wife, Diana, of Cranberry Township; and two grandchildren, Miles and Ava.
Gerald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karyn, who passed away Oct. 1, 2010; and his brother, Larry Bowman.
BOWMAN - A graveside committal service for Gerald C. Bowman, who died Thursday, July 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at English Lutheran Church Cemetery, S. Oliver Ave., Zelienople. The family kindly asks that personal facial protection be worn to the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
English Lutheran Church Cemetery
