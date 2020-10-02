Gerald Hoffman, 81, of Kennerdell went to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2020, in Pikeville, Ky. from injuries sustained from an ATV accident.
Jerry was born June 8, 1939, in Wheeling, W.Va. He was the son of the late Lee and Sara Newlin Hoffman.
Jerry graduated from Butler High School, and attended technical school to become an electrician.
Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany during his time in the military.
Jerry married Janet Hahn on June 20, 1964. Together, the couple had four children, Kathy, Daniel, Cheri and Kris.
Jerry retired from the General Telephone Co. in Oil City and Clintonville.
Although Jerry was retired, he continued to work up until his passing doing electrical work.
He was a member of the Kennerdell Church of God.
He served as a trustee and was also on the building committee.
Jerry was a member and Past Master of Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge 521 of Parker. He also was Past Thrice Potent Master of Oil City Lodge of Perfection and a member of the New Castle Consistory. Previously, Jerry was also the past president of the Clintonville Lions Club, and the past president of the Allegheny Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club of Kennerdell. He was an active member of the Kennerdell Fire Department, serving as fire chief.
Jerry loved to be hunting and enjoying the woods. He took several trips out West hunting, and loved to go to Canada to fish.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janet of Kennerdell; his son, Daniel Hoffman of Fertigs, Pa.; his daughters, Cheri Hoffman-Lewis of Cranberry, and Kris Hoffman of Kennerdell; his grandchildren, Sarah Lewis Holland and her husband, Justin, Stevie Lewis and Abby Detrich, Cory Lewis and Tyler Lewis; his two sisters, Dorothy Stanley and Janice Custer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jerry was welcomed in heaven by his parents; and his daughter, Kathleen "Kathy" Hoffman, who passed away Jan. 27, 2013; and his two brothers, Bruce and Ray Hoffman.
HOFFMAN - The family of Gerald Hoffman, who died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, will welcome friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pastor Bobbie Nelson from the Kennerdell Church of God will be officiating.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Kennerdell Church of God, Box 35, Kennerdell PA 16374, or to Kennerdell Community Center, Box 107, Kennerdell PA 16374.
Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net
