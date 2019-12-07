Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Ivan Mann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born April 18, 1952, in Charleston, W.Va., he was the son of Wanda Mae Johnson Tinsley and the late Ralph Vincent Mann.

He spent many years as an operator for Calumet Penreco in Karns City.

Gerald was a family man. Nothing meant more to him than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved fishing in his free time.

He was of the Mormon faith.

Survivors include his mother, Wanda Mae Tinsley; his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Mann; his daughters, Tabitha Nolf and wife, Sondra, Kayla Myrlie and Nicole Wolford; his son, Gerald S. Mann; his sisters, Elsie, Erma, Dreama, Julie, Jeanie and Diane; his brothers, Ralph, Carlos, Bobby and Eddie; his grandchildren, Codie, Jessie, Alista, Hunter, Amelia, Oliver, Jayden, Madyson, Logan, Bryson, Braxton and Liam; his great-grandchildren, Makenna, Oakleigh, Amaya, Rhylee and Baylee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie.

MANN - Per the wishes of Gerald Ivan Mann, who died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, he will be cremated and a private memorial will be held at a later date.

WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

In his memory, the family asks that donations go to help end childhood cancer with St. Jude by visiting

Please send online condolences by visiting



