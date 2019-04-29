Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald J. "Jerry" Pratti Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Age 66 on Friday, Gerard (Jerry) J. Pratti Jr. of Prospect passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in the North Hills, Jerry was very passionate about his lifelong career working more than 35 years in the exhibition and events industry.

Jerry was known for his brilliant sense of humor and his meticulous story telling.

He loved the outdoors and would never pass up an opportunity to go fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and collector.

Jerry adored anything and everything about cars. Whether it was collecting them, working on them or just cruising around in them, his knowledge and love of cars was evident.

Jerry cherished his family and was enthusiastic about life. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, laughter, love and a thirst for life beyond measure.

He was truly an inspiration to all who knew him. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to call him husband, Dad, Daddio, Pappy, Jer Bear, brother, uncle and friend.

He was the treasured husband of Jeannie Pratti; dear son of the late Gerard J. Pratti Sr. and Mary Pratti (Fabec); brother of Diane Ponteri (Pratti) and David Pratti; beloved father of Jessica Pratti, Phyllis (Russell) Taranto and Ed (Kari) Perlebach; and the admired grandfather of Ian, Aysha, Russy, Rachel and Tyson.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

PRATTI - Friends of Gerald "Jerry" J. Pratti Jr., who died Friday, April 26, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of his celebration of life service at noon Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry Pratti's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



