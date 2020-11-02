Gerald "Jerry" Kelly, 85, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Born in Valencia, on Nov. 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Paul and Rachel Kelly.
Jerry received his Bachelor's Degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh.
He was in the Air Force National Guard for over 40 years, and retired from banking after almost 30 years.
He was an active member of the John E. Mair Masonic lodge 729 for 50 years. Jerry enjoyed golf, traveling and was an avid Steelers fan.
Above all else he was known to be an exceptional father.
Jerry was the husband of Mary Lee (Miller) Kelly for 59 years; father of Lee (Thomas Rak) Kelly, James (Debra) Kelly, and Deborah (Todd Burrell) Kelly; grandfather of Kate Rakelly, Nathan, and Evan Schill. He is also survived by his companion dog, Lilly.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and David Kelly; and his in-laws, Wendell and Mary Miller.
Jerry's family would like to offer a very warm thank you to the Lutheran Service VNA Hospice Program and the Butler Ambulance Service.
KELLY - Friends of Gerald "Jerry" Kelly, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 are invited to a celebration of life service from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the Chestnut Grove Community Building at 100 Wood Hawk Lane.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBELFUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.