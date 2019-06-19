Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald S. "Jerry" Mook. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home Inc 200 Fountain Ave Ellwood City , PA 16117 (724)-752-1545 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald S."Jerry" Mook, 70, of Shenango Township passed away unexpectedly on Sunday.

Born Aug. 8, 1948, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Gerald S. and Martha A. Campbell Mook.

He was married to Patricia Czzowitz Reddick Mook for 27 years. She survives.

Jerry retired from Prudential Insurance Co. with over 30 years of service as an agent. He was also a self-employed financial adviser.

Jerry was stationed in Alaska with the U.S. Air Force from 1968 until 1972.

He was a former Shenango Townshipvolunteer fireman.

Jerry enjoyed woodworking, farming, fishing and flying his airplane.

In addition to his wife, Patty, survivors include a daughter, Katy (Michael) Mook-McGrath of Shenango Township; two stepchildren, Jason (Elizabeth) Reddick of North Carolina, and Jodie (Eric) Eisenhuth of Butler; six grandchildren, Collin, Camden and Colton McGrath, Dylan and Chase Eisenhuth, and Robert Reddick; and his loyal companion, Abby Laine.

Jerry was preceded in death by five sisters, Barbara Molnar, Jacquelyn Bokor, Mary Lou Szabo, Maxine McConahy and Janet Seeger; two brothers, Arthur and Willis Mook; and a grandson, Hunter McGrath.

MOOK - Visiting hours for Gerald S."Jerry" Mook, who died Sunday, June 16, 2019, will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m.Saturday at Marshall Funeral Home, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Carolyn Moss of Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church will officiate the service.

Full military rites will be offered by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Final interment will take place in Mount Hermon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to







