Gerald "Gerry" T. Allen, 72, of Prospect passed away Friday at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born April 26, 1947, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Gerald L. and Verna Jean Mayer Allen.
Gerry was a retired carpenter for Local Union 500.
He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 778 and the Cobra Club.
Gerry enjoyed his Mustang cars, music, vacationing at Myrtle Beach and NASCAR Racing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his cat, "Mini."
Surviving is his wife, Sharon Hrip Allen, whom he married Sept. 9, 1972; three children, Tiffany (Chris) Pickering of Butler, Kristopher (Ernest) Papera-Allen of S.C. and Tracy (Chris) Lachendro of Butler; five grandchildren, Siouxsie, Dyllon, Thurston, Emily and Allison; a great-grandchild, Maddux; two sisters, Linda (Tom) Butcherine of Hilliards and Karen (Dale) Wimer of Portersville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
ALLEN - Friends of Gerald "Gerry" T. Allen, who died Friday, June 7, 2019, will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, for a memorial visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to ALS Association Western PA, 416 Lincoln Ave, Millvale, PA 15209.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 10, 2019