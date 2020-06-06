Gerald Thomas "Tom" Huselton Jr., 76, of Butler, passed away Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born on Oct. 27, 1943, in Butler, he was the son of the late Gerald Huselton Sr. and Cleo Henry Huselton.
He graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1961.
He was a 4-year U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.
He worked as a welder at Pullman Standard for 17 years, until they closed in 1982. He then worked as a welder for Billco Manufacturing in Zelienople, until he retired in 2005.
Mr. Huselton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He was a member of the American Legion, a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Italian Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked to go fishing, he liked traveling, playing cards and looking for antiques/collectibles. He was a loving father and friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Huselton is survived by two daughters, Tracy Huselton (Mark) McCue of Butler, and Sherie Wilson of Pittsburgh; one son, Dr. Dennis (Gina) Frketich of Indiana, Pa.; his loving companion, Donna Matczak; one sister, Deborah (Donald) Bender of Butler; five grandchildren, Christen (Brandon) Negich, Jessica Lawson, Dennis Frketich Jr., Justin Wideman and Ashley McCue; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huselton was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Clark Huselton; two brothers; and three sisters.
HUSELTON - Friends of Gerald Thomas "Tom" Huselton Jr., who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with his son, Dr. Dennis Frketich officiating.
Due to Covid-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Born on Oct. 27, 1943, in Butler, he was the son of the late Gerald Huselton Sr. and Cleo Henry Huselton.
He graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1961.
He was a 4-year U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.
He worked as a welder at Pullman Standard for 17 years, until they closed in 1982. He then worked as a welder for Billco Manufacturing in Zelienople, until he retired in 2005.
Mr. Huselton was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He was a member of the American Legion, a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Italian Club.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He liked to go fishing, he liked traveling, playing cards and looking for antiques/collectibles. He was a loving father and friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Huselton is survived by two daughters, Tracy Huselton (Mark) McCue of Butler, and Sherie Wilson of Pittsburgh; one son, Dr. Dennis (Gina) Frketich of Indiana, Pa.; his loving companion, Donna Matczak; one sister, Deborah (Donald) Bender of Butler; five grandchildren, Christen (Brandon) Negich, Jessica Lawson, Dennis Frketich Jr., Justin Wideman and Ashley McCue; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Huselton was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Clark Huselton; two brothers; and three sisters.
HUSELTON - Friends of Gerald Thomas "Tom" Huselton Jr., who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with his son, Dr. Dennis Frketich officiating.
Due to Covid-19 state guidelines, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing. Please provide your own facial covering.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.