Gerard "Jerry" Baroffio
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerard "Jerry" Baroffio, 65, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home following an extended illness.
He was born May 9, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to Robert and Angelina Gianella Baroffio.
Jerry was a gifted athlete, who excelled at baseball and football. He was also an avid golfer. He attended Boston College and played defensive lineman on the football team.
Following graduation, he went to work at Amerikohl Mining in Butler, for 32 years, before retiring as vice president in 2013.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Schneider Baroffio; their five children, Sarah (Randy) Russell of Butler, Maria (Chris) Cass of Cranberry Township, Antonio (Danielle) Baroffio of Greensburg, Gino Baroffio of Butler, and Gabriel Baroffio of Imperial, Pa..
Jerry is also survived by one brother, Paul (Mary Lynn) Baroffio of Pittsburgh; and four grandchildren, Mason and Ryder Russell, and Mia and Luca Baroffio.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Baroffio; his sister, Marcella Baroffio; and his infant son, John Paul Baroffio.
BAROFFIO - There will be no visitation for Gerard "Jerry" Baroffio, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Baroffio residence with an open house.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation through Boston University at concussionfoundation.org, or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
at the Baroffio residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved