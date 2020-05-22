Gerard "Jerry" Baroffio, 65, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home following an extended illness.
He was born May 9, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to Robert and Angelina Gianella Baroffio.
Jerry was a gifted athlete, who excelled at baseball and football. He was also an avid golfer. He attended Boston College and played defensive lineman on the football team.
Following graduation, he went to work at Amerikohl Mining in Butler, for 32 years, before retiring as vice president in 2013.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Schneider Baroffio; their five children, Sarah (Randy) Russell of Butler, Maria (Chris) Cass of Cranberry Township, Antonio (Danielle) Baroffio of Greensburg, Gino Baroffio of Butler, and Gabriel Baroffio of Imperial, Pa..
Jerry is also survived by one brother, Paul (Mary Lynn) Baroffio of Pittsburgh; and four grandchildren, Mason and Ryder Russell, and Mia and Luca Baroffio.
Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Baroffio; his sister, Marcella Baroffio; and his infant son, John Paul Baroffio.
BAROFFIO - There will be no visitation for Gerard "Jerry" Baroffio, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Baroffio residence with an open house.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation through Boston University at concussionfoundation.org, or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2020.