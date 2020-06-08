Gerard C. Green, 85, a retired employee of the Western Pennsylvania Water Company and a lifelong resident of Herman, passed away June 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with Lewy body dementia.
Gerard, or "Crock" as he was known, was a devoted Roman Catholic, family man and a gifted tradesman.
He acquired skills in plumbing, carpentry, painting, and mechanics and could fix, repair or remodel most anything.
He shared his talents with family, friends, his church and others in the community.
He enjoyed gardening, raising a variety of fruits and vegetables.
He is a former member of the U.S. Army, life member of Herman Volunteer Fire Department and St. Mary's of the Assumption.
Gerard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine; his sister, Grace Kriley; his brother, Rege and wife Patty; his son, John and wife Lynn; his granddaughters, Kelli, and Catherine and her husband, Timothy Stone; his daughter, June Helch and husband, Rick; his granddaughter, Melissa Lewetag; his grandson, Erik Lewetag; his daughter, Judy Atkinson and husband Mark; his grandson, Christopher Hill and wife, Sis; his great-grandsons, Landon, Cody and Mason; his grandson, Joey; his daughter, Shirley and husband John Green; his granddaughter, Jamie De Falco and husband Chris; his granddaughter, Katie Lias and husband Brandon; his great-granddaughter, Emma Mae; his grandson, Jonathan and Emily; his great-granddaughter, Norah; his granddaughter, Elizabeth; his daughter, Lorie Wizorek and husband Larry; his granddaughters, Nicole, Stephanie, Julie, Melanie Cummings and husband Greg; his son, Gerard Jr.; his granddaughter, Caite; his great grandson, Noah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Clara Green; his sisters, Dorothy and Rita; his brothers, Norbert, Bernard, Jerome, Joseph, Tony, Aloysius and Vincent; his daughter, Dianne Green; his grandson, Stephen Green; and his great-grandson, Leo Thomas Cummings.
GREEN - Friends of Gerard C. Green, who died Saturday, June 6, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, 821 Herman Road, Butler, with the Rev. Ward Stakem officiating.
Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 8, 2020.