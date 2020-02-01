Butler Eagle

Gertrude Ann Jackson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Ann Jackson.
Service Information
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL
32907
(321)-724-2224
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grant Community Center
4580 1st St.
Grant-Valkaria, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gertrude Ann Jackson, 81, of Palm Bay/Grant, Fla. passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Blairsville, Pa., to Walden Wesley Stephens and Martha Gertrude Brazenski, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was married for 44 years to the late Bobby Lee Jackson.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri L. Catri and Toni L. Loomis; her granddaughter, Heather Danielle Conn; and her brothers, Ronald Stephens, Larry Stephens, Wally Stephens and Todd Stephens.
JACKSON - A celebration of life for Gertrude Ann Jackson, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Grant Community Center, 4580 1st St., Grant-Valkaria, Fla.
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Palm Bay, Fla., has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Grant Community Center, the Grant Community Library or the Grant Historical House.
Condolences can be given at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details