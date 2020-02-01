Gertrude Ann Jackson, 81, of Palm Bay/Grant, Fla. passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Blairsville, Pa., to Walden Wesley Stephens and Martha Gertrude Brazenski, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was married for 44 years to the late Bobby Lee Jackson.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri L. Catri and Toni L. Loomis; her granddaughter, Heather Danielle Conn; and her brothers, Ronald Stephens, Larry Stephens, Wally Stephens and Todd Stephens.
JACKSON - A celebration of life for Gertrude Ann Jackson, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Grant Community Center, 4580 1st St., Grant-Valkaria, Fla.
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Palm Bay, Fla., has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to the Grant Community Center, the Grant Community Library or the Grant Historical House.
Condolences can be given at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020