Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude B. Berteotti. View Sign Service Information Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-2200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Steighner Funeral Home 111 East Slippery Rock Street Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church 409 N. Main St Chicora, , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude B. Berteotti, 88, of Chicora died on Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 12, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Geibel and Evelyn Pugh Geibel.

She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and was a praying member of the Legion of Mary.

She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her bingo buddies. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed the excitement of playing the daily number.

She married Louis Berteotti on Sept. 30, 1950, and he died Sept. 5, 1985.

She is survived by four sons, Louis and Ginny Berteotti of Knox, Steve and Carol Berteotti of Chicora, Dennis Berteotti of Chicora and his companion, Billie Gordon of West Sunbury, and Brian and Melonie Berteotti of Valencia; and five daughters, Rosalie Berteotti of Fairfax, Va., Frances and Roy Parker of Chicora, Amy and Gary Bowser of Chicora, Grace and Ron Slater of Chicora, and Mary and Donnie Crawford of Karns City.

She also is survived by 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian and Dale Pennington of West Sunbury, and Louise Hosick of Sharon; two brothers, Jim and Rosie Geibel of Chester, W.Va., and Earle Dean Geibel of Karns City.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by four sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren, Joshua and Patrick Crawford; and a life-long stepmother, Leona Geibel Burns.

BERTEOTTI - Friends of Gertrude B. Berteotti, who died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.

A Mass of Christian burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, officiated by Father Matt McClain.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bradys Bend.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Christian Mothers, c/o St. Joseph Parish, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025, or Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.

For more information, visit



Gertrude B. Berteotti, 88, of Chicora died on Thursday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, surrounded by her loving family.She was born Nov. 12, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Geibel and Evelyn Pugh Geibel.She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers and was a praying member of the Legion of Mary.She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her bingo buddies. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed the excitement of playing the daily number.She married Louis Berteotti on Sept. 30, 1950, and he died Sept. 5, 1985.She is survived by four sons, Louis and Ginny Berteotti of Knox, Steve and Carol Berteotti of Chicora, Dennis Berteotti of Chicora and his companion, Billie Gordon of West Sunbury, and Brian and Melonie Berteotti of Valencia; and five daughters, Rosalie Berteotti of Fairfax, Va., Frances and Roy Parker of Chicora, Amy and Gary Bowser of Chicora, Grace and Ron Slater of Chicora, and Mary and Donnie Crawford of Karns City.She also is survived by 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian and Dale Pennington of West Sunbury, and Louise Hosick of Sharon; two brothers, Jim and Rosie Geibel of Chester, W.Va., and Earle Dean Geibel of Karns City.In addition to her parents, Gertrude was preceded in death by four sisters; three brothers; two grandchildren, Joshua and Patrick Crawford; and a life-long stepmother, Leona Geibel Burns.BERTEOTTI - Friends of Gertrude B. Berteotti, who died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.A Mass of Christian burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 409 N. Main St., Chicora, officiated by Father Matt McClain.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bradys Bend.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Christian Mothers, c/o St. Joseph Parish, 864 Chicora Road, Chicora, PA 16025, or Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.For more information, visit www.steighnerfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close