Lt. Col. Gervasio "Jerry" Tonini, USAF Ret., 85, of Auburn, Wash., a former Butler resident, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, of age-related causes.
Born June 18, 1934, in Butler, he was a son of the late Julio and Assuntina Tramontana Tonini.
A 1952 Butler High School graduate, Jerry was an honors graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical/aeronautical engineering. He also was awarded the golden bars of a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, and membership in the honorary engineering fraternity, Sigma Tau.
Jerry worked for McDonnell Aircraft Corp. (now Boeing) in St. Louis, Mo., as a design engineer on the F-4 Phantom Fighter. In November 1956, Jerry was called to active duty to attend Air Force pilot training, and earned his silver aviator wings on Feb. 4, 1958.
Assigned to the 310th Bomb Wing at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, Kan., Jerry flew multiple missions during the Cold War to England, Spain, North Africa, Alaska and Guam, where he pulled nuclear alert.
During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Jerry, who was carrying four 1.1-megaton weapons, led six B-47E bombers to a secret remote location base and stood on ready-alert while President John F. Kennedy negotiated with Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev, and the U.S. Navy blockaded Soviet ships from delivering more missiles to Cuba. The crisis was resolved and Jerry was able to return to his home base.
In late 1964, he was selected to attend the prestigious Aerospace Research Pilot School, where he received both test pilot and astronaut training under the command of famed test pilot, Chuck Yeager. In January 1965, then-Capt. Tonini, was selected as a candidate for the Air Force's Manned Orbital Laboratory (MOL) astronaut program. Unfortunately, a vision defect eliminated him from final selection, but two of his classmates, NASA civilian Fred Haise (Apollo 13) and U.S. Naval Admiral Richard Truly (shuttle commander) went on to become astronauts.
During his decorated and illustrious 23-year career serving his country, Jerry was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for his performance while serving with the Strategic Air Command's 310th Bomb Wing. As a major, Jerry was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his service as a test pilot, the Air Medal and the Bronze Star. Jerry was awarded the Marine Presidential Citation for his support of the Marines at Khe Sanh in Vietnam, for his heroism in saving the lives of the 26th Marine Regiment. Maj. Tonini was finally awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for leading a small maintenance team that repaired, recovered and flew home a battle-damaged C-130A Hercules in 1968.
After retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1978, Jerry accepted a position with Boeing in Seattle, Wash., where he oversaw numerous military and aeronautical projects, and his innovations are still in place today. Most notably, he served as the program manager for the Air Force's E-4B, the prime command and control aircraft for then-President Ronald Reagan to oversee government entities during national emergencies from virtually any place in the world.
Jerry retired in 1995, logging close to 10,000 hours (116 in combat) in 68 different aircraft, 83 different models of aircraft, and he was highly regarded as one of the most influential air minds of his generation.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan C. Swan Tonini; three daughters, Susan Marie Tonini of Casa Grande, Ariz., Natalie Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Stephanie Friis and her husband, Carl, of Washington; two grandchildren, Tyler Friis and Lauren Friis of Washington; one sister, Audrey Caputo of Butler; one brother, Julio "JZ" Tonini and his wife, Marlene, of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Assuntina Tramontana Tonini; and his infant son, Jeffrey.
TONINI - Services for Lt. Col. Gervasio "Jerry" Tonini, USAF Ret., who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Lieutenant Colonel Tonini's charity of choice, the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.